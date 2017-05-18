Teekay Corp. -10%, Teekay Offshore -9% after earnings

Teekay Corp. (TK -9.9% ) and Teekay Offshore Partners (TOO -8.8% ) are sharply lower after reporting Q1 earnings results and the cancellation of a contract with Petrobras (PBR -14.6% ).

TK reports a Q1 loss of $0.41/share on 15% lower revenues Y/Y of $543.5M, and TOO comes in with Q1 earnings of $0.10/share on 10% lower revenues of $276M.

TOO says it is disputing the grounds for PBR's termination of the Arendal Spirit UMS charter contract and is reviewing its legal options.