Neuralstem completes dosing in mid-stage study of NSI-189 in MDD; shares ahead 6%

Neuralstem (CUR +6% ) completes dosing in its 220-subject Phase 2 clinical trial assessing NSI-189 for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD). The study is 80% powered (p =< 0.05) to show an improvement in depression symptoms versus placebo. Top-line data should be available in Q3.

The company says small molecule NSI-189 stimulates neurogenesis, synaptogenesis and increases hippocampal volume, all of which play a role in reversing depression, enhancing cognition and promoting the growth of new nerve tissue.

