Novartis set for 39 data presentations at ASCO

Novartis (NVS +0.3% ) announces 39 abstracts for ASCO. Highlights (all times CDT):

Ribociclib: Updated data from Phase 3 MONALEESA-2 study in breast cancer: Sunday, June 4 in the am.

CTL019 (tisagenlecleucel): Quality-of-life outcomes in pediatric and young adult patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia treated with the CAR-T therapy: Sunday, June 4 in the am.

Tafinlar (dabrafenib) and Mekinist (trametinib): Five-year survival data in melanoma: Sunday, June 4 in the am; Phase 2 data in brain metastases: Sunday, June 4 in the am.

Zykadia (ceritinib): Combined with Opdivo (nivolumab) in NSCLC: Saturday, June 3 in the pm.

Pazopanib: Phase 3 in kidney cancer: Monday, June 5 in the am; Phase 1/2 combined with Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in kidney cancer: Monday, June 5 in the am.

Lapatinib + Herceptin (trastuzumab): Phase 3 in breast cancer: Saturday, June 3 in the pm.

Afinitor (everolimus): First- and second-line data from BOLERO-4 breast cancer study: Sunday, June 4 in the am.

Zarxio (filgrastim-sndz): Prevention of severe neutropenia: Saturday, June 3 in the pm.

