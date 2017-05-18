Spectrum Brands-HRG Group merger suggestion in the air

Stakeholder Tourbillon Capital Partners sends a letter to the board at Spectrum Brands (SPB +0.6%) asking it to consider a potential downstream merger with majority shareholder HRG Group (HRG +0.5%).
“As a long-time shareholder of Spectrum Brands, we support the Company’s standalone business strategy, but also believe the right transaction with HRG could yield 70-90% upside to SPB shares," writes Tourbillon CEO Jason Karp.
“To protect the interests of SPB shareholders and maximize shareholder value, we expect Spectrum’s Board to form a special committee, retain independent advisors, and seek approval by a majority of Spectrum’s minority shareholders."
The call to action arrives with shares of Spectrum Brands up 11% over the last 52 weeks.
Source: Press Release
