Spectrum Brands-HRG Group merger suggestion in the air

Stakeholder Tourbillon Capital Partners sends a letter to the board at Spectrum Brands (SPB +0.6% ) asking it to consider a potential downstream merger with majority shareholder HRG Group (HRG +0.5% ).

“As a long-time shareholder of Spectrum Brands, we support the Company’s standalone business strategy, but also believe the right transaction with HRG could yield 70-90% upside to SPB shares," writes Tourbillon CEO Jason Karp.

“To protect the interests of SPB shareholders and maximize shareholder value, we expect Spectrum’s Board to form a special committee, retain independent advisors, and seek approval by a majority of Spectrum’s minority shareholders."

The call to action arrives with shares of Spectrum Brands up 11% over the last 52 weeks.

Source: Press Release