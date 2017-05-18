Bloomberg: Noble Group lifeline hinges on $2B facility support

Noble Group (OTCPK:NOBGF, OTCPK:NOBGY) is lower after the embattled commodity trader approached lenders to replace a credit facility with a $2B borrowing base facility, Bloomberg reports.

Noble’s ability to access fresh funding from lenders, and the terms that come with any borrowing, may prove pivotal to efforts to restore the company’s fortunes after enduring sharp losses, credit rating downgrades and a share price collapse; after reporting another loss last week, analyst concerns have focused on its liquidity.

But “if the banks are comfortable loaning against the trading book, it would be a huge vote of confidence across the whole capital structure,” says CreditSights analyst Andy DeVries.