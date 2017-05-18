Caesars Entertainment talks growth strategy

Caesars Entertainment (CZR +1.8% ) posts information on its growth strategy ahead of an Analyst Day event in Las Vegas.

The casino operator sees opportunities stemming from the loyalty program, the strong position it holds in the Las Vegas market and new opportunities for organic and inorganic growth across global markets.

Later this year, the company expects CEOC's restructuring to be completed as well as the merger of Caesars Entertainment and Caesars Acquisition Company. Upon completion, management believes it will have more opportunities to invest in and grow the business.

Source: Press Release