Petrobras turnaround could yield first dividend in years in 2017, CEO says

Petrobras (PBR -17.1% ) will pay its first shareholder dividend in three years if the company turns a profit in 2017, CEO Pedro Parente says.

Rising production from Brazil's offshore fields is helping Parente turn PBR around from its low point in 2014, when the company last paid dividends; April output held steady at 2.72M boe/day, including pre-salt production of 1.5M boe/day, stable from March but 50% higher than in the same month a year earlier.

Parente's optimistic view is drowned out today by Brazil's latest political scandal, sending Brazilian stocks broadly and sharply lower.