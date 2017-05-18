Elon Musk talks up safety, talks down market cap

Elon Musk made some interesting comments in a phone interview with The Guardian on some complaints about Tesla's (TSLA +1.4% ) treatment of workers and factory safety conditions that may have contributed to reported incidents by employees of dizziness, fainting and seizures.

"We’re a money-losing company,” Musk noted before really getting into his premise. “This is not some situation where, for example, we are just greedy capitalists who decided to skimp on safety in order to have more profits and dividends and that kind of thing. It’s just a question of how much money we lose. And how do we survive? How do we not die and have everyone lose their jobs?"

What about the idea that Tesla trades at a valuation close to GM and Ford? “I do believe this market cap is higher than we have any right to deserve," Musk tells the British publication.

Last weekend, a Tesla blog post highlighted the company's commitment to safety.

Source: The Guardian