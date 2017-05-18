Results from La Jolla Pharma's late-stage study of LJPC-501 to be published in the NEJM May 21; shares up 16%

Investors appear bullish ahead of the publication of Phase 3 data on La Jolla Pharmaceutical's (LJPC +16.3% ) LJPC-501. Results from the ATHOS-3 trial will be published this Sunday, May 21, in the New England Journal of Medicine.

In March, the company announced that the study, in patients with a life-threatening drop in blood pressure, was successful although there were questions about the drug's effect on mortality.

