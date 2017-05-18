Sotheby's indicator rings a bell

A duo of blue and pink diamond earrings were just auctioned off for $57M at Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) - a record price for a set of earrings.

Alongside, BID's stock price is near an all-time high.

Writing on Seeking Alpha, Edge Lab, reminds of a maxim of another SA contributor, Chris DeMuth: Sell when the ratio of the Sotheby's to Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) gets too high. The basic idea isn't difficult to decipher: When things on a relative basis are going a bit too well at the luxury auction house, capital markets might be fairly well picked over.

Going back to 2006, Edge Labs found five instances when this ratio got too perky - in each case, the market corrected shortly thereafter. It's in that perky zone today.

Edge Labs: "If this indicator remains true, and the market corrects, then you can blame it on a pair of $57M earrings."

ETFs: CRF, SCHX, VV, USA, ZF, FEX, JKD, EEH, EQL, IWL, FWDD, SYE, JHML, USSD, DUSA, ESGL, HUSV, USWD