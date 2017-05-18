New media announces authorization of share repurchase program

The Board of Directors of New Media Investment Group (NEWM +5.6% ) authorized the repurchase of up to $100M of the Company's common stock over the next 12 months.

“We believe our current stock price is at a significant discount to the intrinsic value of our company. We continue to firmly believe in our cash flows that support the dividend, our growth prospects, including our acquisition pipeline, and our long term strategy,” New Media Chief Executive Officer Michael E. Reed said. “This stock repurchase program announced today demonstrates our confidence in the strength of our business and commitment to delivering value to our shareholders.”

Press Release