FCC approval vote starts process of net neutrality rollback

The FCC has voted 2-1 to start a process that would culminate in eliminating the classification of Internet service providers as common carriers, rolling back net neutrality rules formed under the last administration.

The agency approved a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that changes the Title II classification for those providers and looks for comment on which way to go on net neutrality.

It will take comments until Aug. 16, with final decisions to come after that.

