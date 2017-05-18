Danone updates on growth strategy and targets

Danone (OTCQX:DANOY) updates shareholders on its growth agenda.

On strategy: "Due to the acceleration of the shifting factors in the food industry, Danone will further reinforce and adjust its preparation agenda with a single objective: optimize its ability to capture long-term growth opportunities and efficiency."

Looking ahead to 2020, Danone targets overall like-for-like sales growth between 4% and 5%, including sales growth above 5% for Essential Dairy & Plant-based NORAM.

A goal to see a recurring operating margin of over 16% in 2020 is also set.

