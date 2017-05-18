Texas regulators not likely to change minds on NextEra's Oncor deal

Texas regulators remain opposed to NextEra Energy's (NEE +0.4% ) proposed $18B acquisition of Oncor, the largest network of power lines in Texas.

At a session today, Public Utility Commissioners members said they would wait to see more briefs before getting to a final vote on June 7 on a motion to reconsider their March vote to block the sale, but saw nothing new in NEE’s efforts to sway them.

The Oncor transmissions business is the sole remaining significant asset of Energy Future Holdings, the former TXU Corp., which filed for bankruptcy in April 2014.