Facebook to broadcast weekly MLB games, ESL matches

Another notch in Facebook's (FB +2.1% ) video belt comes as the company has a deal to broadast a live Major League Baseball game each Friday.

That's a 20-game package; the deal starts this week, with Colorado at Cincinnati.

Twitter's (TWTR +1.3% ) feed, which was of an MLB game each Friday, will be bumped to Tuesdays.

Meanwhile, Facebook will partner with e-Sports league ESL to broadcast content: more than 5,500 hours of live-streaming content, some 1,500 hours of which will be exclusive to Facebook.