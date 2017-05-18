U.S. confirms probe of Boeing dumping claims against Bombardier

The Commerce Department confirms it is launching an investigation into claims by Boeing (BA -0.6% ) that Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) dumped CSeries jetliners in the U.S. market and is being unfairly subsidized by the Canadian government.

The expected probe parallels an investigation by the U.S. ITC into Boeing's allegations that Bombardier sold 75 CSeries planes to Delta Air Lines last year at a price well below cost; Bombardier has refuted the allegations, and the two sides clashed at an ITC hearing today.

The DoC says if the investigations determine that CSeries planes were dumped in the U.S. market or were unfairly subsidized, it would collect duties equal to the value of the benefits.