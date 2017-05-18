Sarepta hired former FDA lawyer to help guide parents' testimony during eteplirsen Ad Comm review

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT +3% ) allegedly engaged former FDA lawyer Frank Sasinowski to coach the parents on how to testify during the FDA's advisory committee meeting for DMD med eteplirsen with the aim of convincing them to vote for the drug. According to two reporters from the Wall Street Journal, the majority of the panel were unaware of Sasinowski's role. Committee member Dr. Bruce Ovbiagele said more of his peers "might have voted no if they were aware" of his involvement.

The FDA approved the drug to treat DMD on September 19, 2016 despite a 7-6 committee vote against accelerated approval.

Source: The Fly