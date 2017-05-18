T-Mobile CFO: Sprint's our most logical partner

Speaking at a conference, T-Mobile (TMUS +3.3% ) CFO Braxton Carter acknowledges that Sprint (S +7.7% ) is the most logical partner for the company in upcoming industry consolidation.

The Obama administration preferred a four-player U.S. wireless market, but the Trump administration could think differently -- and the case for a stronger competitor to AT&T (T +1.7% ) and Verizon (VZ +1.6% ) is “even more true today because of Sprint’s precarious financial position ... The combined company would have the ability and the resources to really put all of that spectrum to work for the benefits of consumers and businesses everywhere.”

If not with each other, then Sprint and T-Mobile figure to be heavily at play in talk of combinations that could include cablecos like Comcast (CMCSA +1.9% ) or Charter (CHTR +1.2% ), or a spectrum-heavy tie-up with Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH).

While Carter speaks in New York, Sprint chief Marcelo Claure is in Washington, D.C., for meetings with officials including regulators.