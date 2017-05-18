Incoming Halliburton CEO sees price hike above 10% this year

Halliburton (HAL +0.7% ) is higher a day after promoting President Jeff Miller as its next CEO, replacing the retiring David Lesar, effective June 1.

The move was expected came a bit early, Citigroup analysts say, adding that HAL is still searching for a CFO to replace CFO Mark McCollum; but the firm says HAL is "in good hands, has a deep bench within operations and should attract a highly qualified CFO."

Miller says HAL expects to raise prices more than 10% this year, a higher increase than many customers expect but one that he says is crucial to fuel the oil industry's growth.

"We will continue to implement our strategy," Miller tells Reuters in an interview. "North America is absolutely our growth story today."