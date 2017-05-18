Mueller Water +1.5% on Gabelli recommendation

Mario Gabelli tells CNBC that he is betting on infrastructure even if the Trump administration fails to deliver on its $1T plan to improve roads, tunnels and bridges.

The Gameco founder and chairman says he especially like Mueller Water Products (MWA +1.5% ), which he says has recently come under new leadership and is responsible for providing at least half the fire hydrants in the U.S.

Gabells has previously spoken favorably of infrastructure, saying, "Infrastructure is important because it helps fiscal stimulation, it offsets monetary policy, it helps the jobs in the middle of the country, it helps everyone."