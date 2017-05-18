Brazil's Temer: I will not step down; Bovespa off nearly 9%

Speaking to reporters, Brazilian President Michel Temer says he's never authorized hush money bribes, and has nothing to hide.
He's requested to hear the tapes which supposedly show him discussing the payment of hush money.
Down more than 10% early in the session, the Bovespa is now down a still-whopping 8.8%. EWZ -15.05%
Itau Unibanco (ITUB -17.5%), Bradesco (BBD -17.9%), Santander Brasil (BSBR -17.6%), Vale (VALE -5.9%), Petrobras (PBR -16.6%), Gerdau (GGB -16.6%), Braskem (BAK -6.9%), Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELP -17.5%), Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD -16%), Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP -10.7%), Embraer (ERJ -3.1%), TIM Participacoes (TSU -14.3%), Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG (CIG -20.9%), Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID -17.3%), Gol Linhas (GOL -24.7%)
