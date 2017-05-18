Solus CEO: Globalstar undervalued on spectrum interest

Globalstar (GSAT +2.8% ) is getting good vibes from Solus CEO Chris Pucillo, who says the stock should be worth "quite a bit more."

Speaking to Bloomberg TV at the SALT conference, Pucillo acknowledges that realizing that value is "a timing issue" and might take a while.

But in the wake of Verizon's last-minute topping bid for Straight Path (NYSEMKT:STRP) and its millimeter wave spectrum, Globalstar's spectrum could be "very interesting" to Google, Facebook and even Amazon.com, he says. And Verizon is still playing catch-up in the area.