CB&I hits 52-week low, but analyst says time to buy on weakness

Chicago Bridge & Iron (CBI -4.3% ) sinks to a near seven-year low and has now plunged by more than a third in the wake of its wide Q1 earnings miss and weaker than expected FY 2017 earnings guidance.

MKM analyst Daniel Scott blames the decline on several factors, including amendments to its senior facilities, the possibility that it will violate covenants within the next few quarters, and charges on three projects.

But the analyst says CBI's stock valuation is too compelling to ignore, and he says the company has obtained many new deals that set the stage for "stable earnings" going forward; he trims his stock price target to $34 from $41 but keeps a Buy rating and recommends buying the shares on weakness.