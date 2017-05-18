Greenpeace seeks to halt Kinder Morgan Canada IPO from Alberta regulator

Greenpeace asks Alberta's securities regulator to halt Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI) IPO of its Canadian business until the company discloses climate related risks to potential investors.

Greenpeace's request argues the IPO prospectus' analysis of climate change risks is incomplete and uses oil demand forecasts that are too bullish.

KMI is seeking to raise up to C$1.75B (US$1.29B) in an IPO to help fund the expansion of its Trans Mountain pipeline project, which runs from Alberta's oil sands to the British Columbia coast.

The project, which has been approved by the federal and B.C. provincial governments, may face more opposition after the ruling Liberal Party in B.C. was reduced to a minority government in recent elections.