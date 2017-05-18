FDA OKs Merck's Keytruda for two new uses in bladder cancer; shares ahead 1% after hours

The FDA approves the use of Merck's (NYSE:MRK) KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in two bladder cancer populations:

The first-line treatment of patients with locally advanced/metastatic urothelial carcinoma (UC) who are ineligible for cisplatin-containing chemo.

The second-line treatment of patients with advanced/metastatic UC who have progressed during or following platinum-based chemo or within 12 months of neoadjuvant treatment with platinum-containing chemo.

The company says there are 29 ongoing clinical trials assessing the PD-1 inhibitor in bladder cancer and almost 500 clinical trials overall, including more than 250 in combinations.