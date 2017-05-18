Autodesk +5.9% on Q1 beat, solid guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) is up 5.9% after hours following a Q1 earnings beat on top and bottom lines and solid current-quarter guidance.

Revenue fell 5%, but amid a transition in the company's business model with more revenue recognized ratably rather than up front. Deferred revenue rose 18%, to $1.8B.

Subscription plan (new model) subs rose 233,000 from Q4, to 1.32M. Total subs rose 186,000 to 3.29M.

Total annualized recurring revenue came to $1.74B (up 18% Y/Y); subscription plan ARR was $692M, up 103% Y/Y.

Revenue breakout: Maintenance, $263.6M (down 7.3%); Subscription, $173.4M (up 103%); License and other, $48.7M (down 65.7%).

For Q2 2018, the company's guiding to revenue of $488M-$500M (vs. consensus for $488M) and non-GAAP EPS of -$0.18 to -$0.14 (vs. expectations for -$0.15). For the full year, it's forecasting revenue of $2B-$2.05B (vs. consensus for $2.02B) and EPS of -$0.73 to -$0.56 (vs. expected -$0.60).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press Release