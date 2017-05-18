Salesforce.com beats and raises as revenues grow 25%

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has dipped 0.7% in back-and-forth, heavy volume trading after hours, following a beat-and-raise in its Q1 earnings.

Revenue grew nearly 25%, to $2.39B. Deferred revenue rose 26% to $5.04B; unbilled deferred revenue was up 26% as well, to $9.6B.

Revenue breakout: Subscription and support, $2.2B (up 24%); Professional services and other, $186.7M (up 32.3%).

Operating cash flow came to $1.23B, up 17%. Free cash flow was $1.07B.

For Q2, the company's initiating guidance for revenue of $2.51B-$2.52B (23-24% Y/Y gain, above consensus for $2.48B) and non-GAAP EPS of $0.31-$0.32 (vs. expected $0.31).

It's raising expectations for the full year: Revenues of $10.25B-$10.3B (22-23% Y/Y gain, and above consensus for $10.18B) and non-GAAP EPS of $1.28-$1.30 (vs. $1.29 expected).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

