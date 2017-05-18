Revance's RT002 shows 24-week effect in mid-stage cervical dystonia study

Results from its U.S. open-label, dose-escalating study assessing Revance Therapeutic's (NASDAQ:RVNC) lead product candidate DaxibotulinumtoxinA Injectable (RT002) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe isolated cervical dystonia showed a duration of effect of at least 24 weeks in all three cohorts. The data will be presented at the 21st International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders in early June.

The company plans to discuss a regulatory path to approval with U.S. and European regulators later this year.

