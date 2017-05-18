Applied Materials +3.3% after record revenues, profits

Applied Materials (AMAT +2.7% ) has turned up in after-hours trade, +3.3% , after posting Q2 earnings with record revenues and its fourth straight quarter of record profits.

EPS more than doubled on a non-GAAP basis to $0.79. Gross margin was up by 3.6 points, to 46.3% (non-GAAP), and operating margin was up 8.6 points to 27.8%.

Cash from operations came to $898M.

Revenue by segment: Semiconductor systems, $2.4B (up 51.5%); Applied Global Services, $724M (up 14.4%); Display and Adjacent Markets, $391M (up 109.1%).

Revenue mix in semiconductor systems: Foundry, 41% (vs. year-ago 30%); DRAM, 19% (vs. year-ago 20%); Flash, 33% (vs. year-ago 42%); Logic and other, 7% (vs. year-ago 8%).

For Q3, it's guiding to net sales of $3.6B-$3.75B (up 30% at the midpoint, and above consensus for $3.43B), and non-GAAP EPS of $0.79-$0.87 (up 66% at the midpoint, and above consensus for $0.69).

Press Release