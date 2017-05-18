Stocks score modest bounce after yesterday's rout

Stocks rebounded from yesterday's plunge as traders said buyers appeared to be stepping in to take advantage of the selloff.

"The market [is] taking stock of itself," Arian Vojdani, investment strategist at MV Financial, tells CNBC. "If the administration can keep a low profile, then investors who sell on headlines will calm down," as a fairly strong global economy and solid corporate earnings should help support markets.

Some of the sectors that were hit the hardest yesterday, including tech (+0.6%) and financial (+0.4%) companies, were among the biggest gainers; consumer staples (+0.1%) finished behind the broader market despite Wal-Mart's solid quarter, while energy (-0.1%) settled at the bottom of the leaderboard despite U.S. crude oil climbing 0.7% to $49.26/bbl.

The VIX today fell by a point, reflecting the improvement in risk tolerance.

U.S. Treasury prices ended relatively flat, with the benchmark 10-year yield adding a basis point to 2.23%.