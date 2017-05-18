Reports: Cooperman settles insider-trading case for $4.9M

Leon Cooperman and his Omega Advisors have settled a longstanding insider-trading case with the SEC, according to media reports.

Citing a letter, Dow Jones said Cooperman settled for $4.9M and admitted no wrongdoing. In March, he had a trial on the case scheduled for this November.

Cooperman has said the charges were "without merit" and had disclosed in January that assets under management at the firm had more than halved, to $3.4B.

Last September, the SEC had accused Omega of trading Atlas Pipeline Partners on inside information several years ago.