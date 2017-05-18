China Digital TV gets delisting notice from NYSE

China Digital TV (NYSE:STV) has gotten a notice of delisting from the NYSE, as it expected after a sharp decrease in its operating assets.

American Depositary Shares were halted on Tuesday along with the company's earnings, and the exchange has begun the process of delisting them based on that decrease in operating assets and a concern about the company's special $1.50/share cash dividend, payable on June 15.

The company says it intends to exercise its right to have the decision reviewed, even while it seeks alternative listing arrangements.

The funding for the dividend (and the impetus for the delisting) is coming from the sale of the company's Beijing Super TV assets. China Digital TV said it got 610M yuan (about $88M) in January as part of the sale.