Switch helps pace second straight month of videogame sales increases

Videogame sales grew for the second straight month -- the first time that's happened since November 2015.
Overall sales increased 10%, to $636M, the second straight increase after nine straight Y/Y declines, according to NPD Group. Hardware sales again led the way, up 37% to $195M, thanks to the Nintendo Switch (NTDOY +1.8%).
Switch sales exceeded 280,000 units. Accessories grew 4% to $126M, again with help of sales of the Nintendo Switch Pro controller.
On the software side, videogame software increased 6% to $304M, while PC game software (physical and via Steam) fell 57% to $11M. Cross-platform, videogame sales got a boost from chart-topping debuts form Mario Kart 8 (OTCPK:NTDOY) and Persona 5 (Atlus).
Rounding out the dollar sales chart for software: No. 3, The Legend of Zelda, Breath of the Wild (OTCPK:NTDOY); No. 4, MLB 17: The Show (SNE -0.1%); No. 5, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands (UBSFY +0.3%); No. 6, Grand Theft Auto V (TTWO +3.1%); No. 7, Mass Effect: Andromeda (EA +1.6%); No. 8, NBA 2K17 (NASDAQ:TTWO); No. 9, Overwatch (ATVI +1.7%); No. 10, Call of Duty: Black Ops II (NASDAQ:ATVI).
