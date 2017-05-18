Switch helps pace second straight month of videogame sales increases

Videogame sales grew for the second straight month -- the first time that's happened since November 2015.

Overall sales increased 10%, to $636M, the second straight increase after nine straight Y/Y declines, according to NPD Group. Hardware sales again led the way, up 37% to $195M, thanks to the Nintendo Switch (NTDOY +1.8% ).

Switch sales exceeded 280,000 units. Accessories grew 4% to $126M, again with help of sales of the Nintendo Switch Pro controller.

On the software side, videogame software increased 6% to $304M, while PC game software (physical and via Steam) fell 57% to $11M. Cross-platform, videogame sales got a boost from chart-topping debuts form Mario Kart 8 (OTCPK:NTDOY) and Persona 5 (Atlus).