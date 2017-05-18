Canada to force carbon tax and emission cap on holdout provinces

Canada's federal government says it plans to tax fossil fuels and cap industry emissions in provinces that refuse to adopt a national price on carbon, setting up a potential fight with the country's energy-rich western provinces.

The plan, detailed today by the Environment Minister's office, is a mix of a carbon tax for consumers and a cap-and-trade system for major industry, similar to the system used in Alberta, Canada’s energy hub and biggest carbon emitter; it would essentially force the minimum carbon price Prime Minister Trudeau announced in October.

Saskatchewan, home to mining giants Potash Corp. (NYSE:POT) and Cameco (NYSE:CCJ), says a national carbon price would raise costs at a time when the U.S. may cut corporate taxes, and has threatened legal action.

