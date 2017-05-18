Gap +4.5% as Old Navy leads surprise rise in same-store sales

Gap (NYSE:GPS) +4.5% AH after reporting an easy Q1 earnings beat and a surprise rise in quarterly same-store sales, the latest indication that the company is gaining from its turnaround plan.

Gap says Q1 comparable sales rose 2% Y/Y vs. flat estimates and a 5% decrease a year ago; Old Navy comp sales rose 8% vs. a 6% drop last year, Gap brand comp sales fell 4% vs. a 35 decline last year, and Banana Republic comp sales fell 4% vs. an 11% drop last year.

Gap reaffirms FY 2018 EPS guidance of $1.95-$2.05 vs. $1.99 analyst consensus estimate, and continues to expect 2017 comparable sales to be flat to up slightly; the company has been reining in costs, shuttering underperforming stores and building up its e-commerce capacity.