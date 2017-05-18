Globant -2.5% after low-side profit guidance

Tech services firm Globant (GLOB -1.3% ) is 2.5% lower after hours following the release of Q1 earnings where record revenue beat expectations, but profit guidance lagged the Street.

Revenues were up 21%, and gross profit increased 4.8% to $34.6M. Net income rose 15.7% to $9.7M.

At quarter's end, it had 5,855 "Globers"; 5,421 of those were IT pros. Globant's top customer made up 9.7% of revenues; its top 5, 31.1% of revenues; and its top 10, 43.7% of revenues.

Cash and equivalents and investments fell to $41.2M from year-end 2016's $59.9M.

For Q2, it's guiding to revenue of $95M-$97M (in line) and non-IFRS EPS of $0.26-$0.28, below consensus for $0.33. For the full year, it sees revenue of $386M-$394M (in line) and non-IFRS EPS of $1.22-$1.30, below an expected $1.35.

