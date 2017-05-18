GE plans to assemble gas turbines in Nigeria next year

General Electric (GE +0.3% ) expects to build a gas turbine assembly plant in Nigeria next year and has invested more than $100M as it seeks to tap growing demand for gas-fired power plants in the country, GE's top local executive says.

Lazarus Angbazo says GE wants to support the development of Nigeria's gas reserve, which is largely untapped; Nigeria has the world's ninth largest proven gas reserves at 187T cf, and state oil firm NNPC has said it wants to more than triple gas supply for local use by 2020.

GE has made a bid for a $2B railway project to connect Nigeria's northern cities to the south and could expand its plant to include locomotive assembly, Angbazo says.