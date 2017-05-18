GE plans to build service plant for power turbines in Nigeria

General Electric (GE +0.3%) expects to build a repair and service plant for power turbines in Nigeria next year and has invested more than $100M as it seeks to tap growing demand for gas-fired power plants in the country, GE's top local executive says.
Lazarus Angbazo says the plant would be a multi-use facility to support GE clients in the power and oil and gas sectors, adding that the company has invested in some local power plants.
GE has made a bid for a $2B railway project to connect Nigeria's northern cities to the south and could expand its plant to include locomotive assembly, Angbazo says.
This was corrected on 05/19/2017 at 12:58 PM. This post has been updated to correct errors from the original Reuters report, to clarify that the multi-use facility will service power turbines and not assemble gas turbines.