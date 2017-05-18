WSJ: Vistra Energy in takeover talks with Dynegy

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) has made a takeover approach to rival Texas-based power producer Dynegy (NYSE:DYN), WSJ reports.

VST operates Luminant, which produces and sells power on the open market, and retail electricity provider TXU Energy, which serves ~1.7M Texas residential and business customers; adding DYN’s 50 power stations in 12 states would broaden VST’s footprint to the Midwest and other parts of the U.S.

DYN has a hefty debt load of ~$9B, which has become a burden as the company has lost money in recent quarters amid low wholesale power prices; VST had ~$4.5B in debt at the end of Q1.