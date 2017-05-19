TPP may be revived this weekend

Japan and other remaining members of the Trans-Pacific Partnership will this weekend decide how to revive the trade agreement ditched by President Trump.

Their trade ministers will talk on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam, where newly appointed U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is due to give more detail of Washington's trade plans.

ETFs: DXJ, EWJ, EWW, EWA, EWC, EWS, MXF, CH, EWM, ECH, EPU, IAF, DBJP, DFJ, ENZL, SGF, AUSE, JOF, EWSS, JPNL, DXJS, MXE, EZJ, JEQ, EWV, CNDA, HEWJ, SCJ, KROO, JPXN, UMX, EWCS, DBMX, EWAS, SMK, DXJH, FCAN, FAUS, QCAN, JHDG, QJPN, DXJF, JPMV, FJP, QAUS, DXJR, DXJT, JPN, QMEX, DXJC, HGJP, HAUD, HFXJ, HJPX, DBAU, HEWW, DDJP, DEWJ, FXJP, GSJY, HEWC, JPNH