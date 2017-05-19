European Ad Comm rejects XBiotech's marketing application for lead product candidate Xilonix; shares down 9% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) is down 9% premarket, albeit on only 700 shares, in response to its announcement that the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a negative opinion regarding its marketing application for lead product candidate Xilonix.

The company says it will promptly request a re-examination of its application as it "firmly believes it has a strong position" for a re-review.

Xilonix inhibits interleukin-1 alpha, a molecule that promotes angiogenesis and the growth and spread of tumors.