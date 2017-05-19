Campbell Soup misses by $0.05, misses on revenue

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB): Q3 EPS of $0.59 misses by $0.05 .

Revenue of $1.85B (-1.1% Y/Y) misses by $20M .

Management comments: "This was a challenging quarter across the food industry as top-line growth remained scarce, especially in center store categories. The industry, including Campbell, experienced significant consumption declines early in the calendar year. These industry trends coincided with weak consumer spending, which was at its lowest growth rate since 2009. While we rebounded with sales growth in March and April, we were unable to offset the earlier declines.

“In this context, Campbell delivered competitive performance. A bright spot in the quarter was our Global Biscuits and Snacks division, which delivered top-line and double-digit bottom-line growth. Looking ahead as we finish the fiscal year, we expect Global Biscuits and Snacks to maintain its positive momentum, and we will also be cycling the C-Fresh protein drink recall from last year."

