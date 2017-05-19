Futures inch up as global rout eases

A recovery in equities can be seen across the globe, as oil heads back over $50 a barrel, while the dollar limps toward its worst week since August. U.S. futures: Dow +0.2% ; S&P 500 and Nasdaq +0.3% .

On the radar this weekend: President Trump will embark on his first overseas trip since taking office, visiting Saudi Arabia, Israel and the Vatican. Major deals are expected to be signed.

Gold is 0.1% higher at $1253/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.24%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, RWL, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, LLSP, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV