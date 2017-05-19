Synchrony Financial launches 2nd buyback, intends to lift dividend

The repurchase program size is $1.64B and lasts through June of 2018. That would be enough to buy back almost 62M shares at the current price, or about 7.6% of the float.

The quarterly dividend is to be lifted to $0.15 from $0.13.

via Bloomberg ... "Christmas comes early," says Morgan Stanley's Betsy Graseck, as that capital return plan tops her estimate by 14%, It could have a positive read-through for other lenders subject to the CCAR process.

SYF no trades premarket