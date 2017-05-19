More on Destination XL Group's Q1

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) reports comparable-store sales declined 2.1% in Q1.

Gross margin rate fell 90 bps to 45.2%.

Merchandise margins improved 10 bps Y/Y primarily due to fewer promotional markdowns.

SG&A expense rate rose 460 bps to 42.9% primarily due to an increase in advertising costs, stores payroll and other supporting costs associated with a greater DXL store base.

EBITDA dropped 70.2% to $2.5M.

Inventories -3.5% to $121.42M.

Store count -1 Y/Y to 344.

FY2017 Guidance: Total sales: $470M to $480M; Total comp sales: ~+1% to +4%; Gross margin rate: ~46%; SG&A expenses rate: +150 bps to +200 bps; EBITDA: $24M to $30M; GAAP EPS:-$0.11 to -$0.23; Non-GAAP EPS: -$0.06 to -$0.14; Capex: ~$22M; Cash flow from operating activities: $37M to $42M; Store count: 344.