Proxy firm ISS says no to Exxon exec pay plan ahead of shareholder meeting

Proxy adviser ISS recommends investors vote against Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) executive pay plan and some other closely watched questions due to be voted at the company's May 31 annual meeting.

ISS recommends investors vote "against" the pay of XOM's top executives, questioning if pay awards are strongly linked to performance, and suggests voting in favor of a shareholder resolution requesting more information on the potential impact of climate change on the company's business.

ISS says it supports all of XOM's directors up for election.