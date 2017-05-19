Liberty Media prices primary and secondary offering on behalf of series C Liberty Formula One common stock

Liberty Media (LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, BATRA, BATRK, FWONA, FWONK) announces the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 40M shares of Liberty’s Series C Liberty Formula One common stock, par value $0.001 per share, consisting of 12.9M shares of FWONK offered by Liberty at $0.001 and 27.1M shares at a price of $31 per share respectively.

Closing date is May 24.

Liberty expects to receive ~$388.7M in net proceeds and intends to use to repay existing indebtedness of a wholly owned subsidiary of Delta Topco and to pay expenses related to the offering. The net proceeds will be attributed to the Formula One Group and the Selling Stockholders from the sale of the shares of FWONK.