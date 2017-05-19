Foot Locker runs backward after earnings

Shares of Foot Locker are down 8.8% in early action after comparable sales growth of 0.5% in Q1 misses the expectation of analysts for a 1.4% rise.

"The slow start we experienced in February, which we believe was largely due to the delay in income tax refunds, was unfortunately not fully offset by much stronger sales in March and April," explains Foot Locker CEO Richard Johnson.

Despite the soft Q1 sales, Buckingham Research is in with a defense, calling the buy thesis "intact" and shares still attractive. Foot Locker is swapping hands at $64 in the premarket session, the lowest level it has seen this year.

Previously: Foot Locker misses by $0.02, misses on revenue (May 19)

Previously: More on Foot Locker's Q1 (May 19)