Exxon to import fuel to Mexico to supply its new gas stations

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) says it will start importing its own gasoline into Mexico before the end of the year to supply the Mobil-brand gas stations it plans to open in the country.

XOM's director of fuels in Mexico says the company could participate in open season auctions, which will be staggered throughout this year, that allow private companies to bid for access to surplus pipeline capacity within state-owned Pemex's existing network.

XOM expects to open its first service stations in Mexico later this year and will sell gasoline and diesel fuels.