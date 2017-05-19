House may have to vote again on GOP healthcare bill - Bloomberg

Bloomberg reports that the House of Representatives may have to vote again on Republicans' repeal of Obamacare depending on how the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates its effects. House leaders want to ensure that the bill conforms with Senate rules for reconciliation so it can pass with a simple majority vote.

Republicans pushed through the first vote so the Senate could start quickly on its work, but the CBO had not finished analyzing a number of last-minute changes. Its updated estimate should be released next week.

If GOP leaders hold onto the bill until the CBO releases its report, then majority leader Paul Ryan and his team could tweak it, if necessary, which would require another vote.

ETFs: GRX, IRY, IXJ, BME, THW